Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.25 and last traded at C$24.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.70.

Callidus Capital Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Callidus Capital Company Profile

The fund investing in exchange traded funds (ETFs) that invest in Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity securities. The fund provide a balance between longterm capital appreciation and income with an emphasis on longterm capital appreciation.

