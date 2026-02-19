Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.49 and last traded at C$14.49, with a volume of 142800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.12.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.55%.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$57,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,000. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

