Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.6330, with a volume of 1071943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Equity LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,413 shares in the last quarter. Align Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.