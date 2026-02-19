Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $24.0040, with a volume of 595541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Zacks Research cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -242.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.33 million. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,095,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,917,000 after buying an additional 159,956 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,304,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 298.1% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 995,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 745,210 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Appian by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 693,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 100,178 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

