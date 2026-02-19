Zacks Research Upgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to Strong-Buy

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.70.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $249.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $207.20 and a fifty-two week high of $803.31.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,430 shares of company stock worth $6,046,669 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

