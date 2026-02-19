Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.5% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. This trade represents a 32.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 108,996 shares of company stock valued at $63,355,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $514.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $581.74 and its 200 day moving average is $545.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.