Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,404.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.
Sports Entertainment Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of 134.42 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Sports Entertainment Group Company Profile
