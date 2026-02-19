Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Consumer Insurance; Commercial and Personal Injury; and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Consumer Insurance segment provides insurance products, including home and contents, motor, and boat insurance products. The Commercial and Personal Injury segment offers commercial motor, commercial property, marine, industrial special risks, public liability and professional indemnity, workers’ compensation, and compulsory third party products.

