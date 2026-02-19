Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.17

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 111.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 22nd.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Suncorp Group
