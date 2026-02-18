PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 61,362 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,362 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,412.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 82,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $828,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.