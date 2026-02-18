iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 111,883 shares.The stock last traded at $153.3720 and had previously closed at $152.49.
The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4214 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
