iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 231,484 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 111,883 shares.The stock last traded at $153.3720 and had previously closed at $152.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4214 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $959,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tannin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $941,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

