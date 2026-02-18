Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.00. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 5.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) is a telecommunications company focused on delivering video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. Formed as an independent entity in December 2017 following a spin-off from Liberty Global, the company serves a diverse mix of residential and business customers under a variety of local brands, including VTR in Chile and FLOW in multiple island markets.

The company’s core offerings encompass high-speed internet access, digital and legacy cable television, fixed-line voice services and mobile communications.

