Matthew Foehr Sells 30,843 Shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Foehr sold 30,843 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $52,741.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,403,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,603.67. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OmniAb Stock Performance

NASDAQ OABI remained flat at $1.71 on Wednesday. 342,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. OmniAb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,571,000. Kent Lake PR LLC boosted its stake in OmniAb by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OmniAb by 234.4% during the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 764,520 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,434,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 759,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 396,456 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OmniAb News Roundup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting OmniAb this week:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

