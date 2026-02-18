OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Insider Sells $16,540.83 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Berkman sold 9,673 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $16,540.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,700 shares in the company, valued at $671,517. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OmniAb stock remained flat at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 342,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.13. OmniAb, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $4.02.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OmniAb by 214.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in OmniAb by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

