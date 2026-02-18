Insider Selling: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 45,159 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 45,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $41,997.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 659,644 shares in the company, valued at $613,468.92. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Amit Gupta sold 52,049 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $46,844.10.

On Monday, January 5th, Amit Gupta sold 5,807 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $6,794.19.

CDLX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 298,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 262.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,593 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 900.0% during the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 990,000 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 780,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers’ online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics’ offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

