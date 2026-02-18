Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Nick Caldwell Sells 50,570 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Nick Caldwell sold 50,570 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $209,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 807,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,565.05. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 11,117,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,892,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Peloton Interactive News

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,227,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 591,300 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 18,154,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,497 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,776,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,384,000 after buying an additional 6,331,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,741,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,015,000 after acquiring an additional 369,614 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.