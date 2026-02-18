Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.12), FiscalAI reports. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $349.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.73 million.

Jack In The Box Stock Performance

Jack In The Box stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.01. 574,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $420.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Jack In The Box has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $41.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack In The Box from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Jack In The Box from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack In The Box news, EVP Sarah L. Super sold 2,114 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $40,335.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,771.20. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance F. Tucker acquired 5,000 shares of Jack In The Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $86,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,955.95. The trade was a 6.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,462 shares of company stock valued at $247,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack In The Box

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Jack In The Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Jack In The Box by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. PCM Encore LLC purchased a new position in Jack In The Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jack In The Box by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack In The Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) is a publicly traded quick-service restaurant company best known for its Jack in the Box brand of fast-food restaurants. Founded in 1951 by Robert O. Peterson and headquartered in San Diego, California, the company has operated for decades as a franchisor and operator of drive-thru and dine-in restaurants. Its business model combines company-owned locations with franchise arrangements, and the company focuses on building brand recognition through menu innovation, marketing and service convenience.

The company’s core offerings center on a broad fast-food menu that includes hamburgers (notably the Jumbo Jack), tacos, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sides and specialty limited-time items.

