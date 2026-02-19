Insider Selling: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Sells 4,134 Shares of Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $24,059.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,530.76. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jessie Hanrahan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Jessie Hanrahan sold 12,348 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $79,521.12.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Jessie Hanrahan sold 26,535 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $170,885.40.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,483 shares of Solid Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $22,908.13.
Solid Biosciences Trading Up 7.6%
Shares of SLDB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. 2,079,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.67. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $7.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.
View Our Latest Analysis on SLDB
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. The company’s primary approach centers on gene replacement and gene editing technologies designed to restore functional dystrophin protein in patients lacking this critical muscle?stabilizing protein.
Solid’s lead investigational therapy, SGT?001, is a micro?dystrophin gene therapy candidate engineered to deliver a shortened but functional form of the dystrophin gene using an adeno?associated virus (AAV) vector.
