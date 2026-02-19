CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CLPS Incorporation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CLPS Incorporation has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter.

CLPS Incorporation is a Nasdaq-listed provider of digital transformation consulting and IT outsourcing services. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass system integration, custom application development, quality assurance, maintenance and support. CLPS positions itself as a partner for enterprises seeking to streamline operations, modernize legacy systems and accelerate time-to-market through agile software engineering practices.

The firm’s core offerings include enterprise application development, fintech and blockchain solutions, cloud migration, data analytics and automation services.

