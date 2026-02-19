STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 6,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 35,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.15.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures. STEP has a high-performance, safety-focused culture and our experienced office and field professionals are committed to providing innovative, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective solutions to our clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.