BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 231.70 and last traded at GBX 231.70. Approximately 14,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 12,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.20.

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 7.23 earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a net margin of 90.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

