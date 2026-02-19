StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 111,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 325,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009. StrikePoint Gold Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

