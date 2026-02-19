iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $39.75. 5,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $159 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

