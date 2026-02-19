JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Insider Sells £2,491.94 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Green sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94, for a total value of £2,491.94.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 1.9%

LON:JARA opened at GBX 79 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 68 and a twelve month high of GBX 88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.78.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets. The Company will pursue its investment objective through diversified investment in private funds or managed accounts managed or advised by entities within J.P.

