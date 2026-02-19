Jemima Bird Purchases 16,891 Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Jemima Bird acquired 16,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 296 per share, with a total value of £49,997.36.

LON:PINE opened at GBX 307 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £351.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.64. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 284.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 575.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders (including Brian Small, Jemima Bird, Dietmar Exler and Oliver Mann) bought shares around GBX 295–296 on Feb 16–17, signalling management confidence and creating a potential support level after the takeover collapse. Read More.

Non?executive director Brian Small purchased 6,600 shares at an average of GBX 296 (?£19.5k), a public move that helped stabilise the stock intraday. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Oliver Mann disclosed a purchase of 25,045 shares, reinforcing the insider?buying narrative. Read More.

Oliver Mann disclosed a purchase of 25,045 shares, reinforcing the insider?buying narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dietmar Exler (and other directors/officers) also added stock (2,500 shares reported for Exler), adding to the visible insider accumulation. Read More.

Dietmar Exler (and other directors/officers) also added stock (2,500 shares reported for Exler), adding to the visible insider accumulation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broker notes and market commentary are circulating (some include Pinewood in broker tips), which can influence short?term flows but so far show mixed views post?bid. Read More.

Broker notes and market commentary are circulating (some include Pinewood in broker tips), which can influence short?term flows but so far show mixed views post?bid. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m takeover offer, removing a significant takeover premium and triggering the sharp mid?week sell?off that drove the stock well below prior levels. Read More.

Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m takeover offer, removing a significant takeover premium and triggering the sharp mid?week sell?off that drove the stock well below prior levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary links the aborted deal to wider AI?related re?rating concerns; investor fear around sector valuations amplified selling pressure and exacerbated the decline. Read More.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

