Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

About Platinum Eagle Acquisition

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. As a blank check issuer, the company does not engage in commercial operations of its own but was formed to identify and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Since its inception, Platinum Eagle Acquisition has focused on evaluating potential targets across a broad range of industries without restriction to any specific sector.

