Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.
About Platinum Eagle Acquisition
Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. As a blank check issuer, the company does not engage in commercial operations of its own but was formed to identify and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.
Since its inception, Platinum Eagle Acquisition has focused on evaluating potential targets across a broad range of industries without restriction to any specific sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Platinum Eagle Acquisition
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- The Fed Just Got Kneecapped — Here’s What Happens Next
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.