Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 1,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.0450.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Fevertree Drinks is a London-based producer of premium beverage mixers, best known for its tonic waters, ginger beers and soda waters. The company focuses on crafting high-quality mixers using natural ingredients, positioning its products as artisanal complements to spirits such as gin, vodka and whiskey. Its offerings are designed to deliver a distinctive taste experience and cater to a growing consumer preference for premium, naturally-sourced beverages.

Founded in 2005 by Tim Warrillow and Charles Rolls, Fevertree was born out of a shared vision to elevate the mixer category through better ingredients and flavor.

