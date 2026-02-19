Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.9850.

Castellum AB (publ) Trading Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

About Castellum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Castellum AB (publ) is a leading Swedish real estate company focused on the acquisition, management and development of commercial properties. The company’s portfolio comprises office buildings, logistics facilities, retail premises and public-sector properties, with an emphasis on stable, long-term tenant relationships. Castellum conducts project development activities ranging from refurbishment and repositioning to new construction, aiming to deliver sustainable and high-quality workspaces across its markets.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Castellum primarily serves major metropolitan regions in Sweden such as Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, while also maintaining a presence in other Nordic markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.