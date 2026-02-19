Rio2 (TSX:RIO) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rio2 Limited (TSX:RIO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.15. 1,153,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 453,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Rio2 Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.57.

About Rio2

(Get Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.