Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.52.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

