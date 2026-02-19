EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Trading 6.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.8820 and last traded at $15.8820. Approximately 542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP Renováveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) is a global renewable energy company specializing in the development, construction and operation of wind and solar power projects. As a subsidiary of the Energias de Portugal (EDP) group, the company focuses on delivering clean electricity through onshore and offshore wind farms as well as increasingly integrating photovoltaic installations and energy storage solutions to support grid stability.

Founded as a spin-off from EDP in 2007 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, EDP Renováveis has established a presence in multiple markets around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.