Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 435.50 and last traded at GBX 440.17, with a volume of 413622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomsbury Publishing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 820.
Read Our Latest Report on Bloomsbury Publishing
Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance
About Bloomsbury Publishing
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions. It serves communities of interest in sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, arts and crafts, and popular science; and offers books for students of the arts, humanities, and social sciences.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloomsbury Publishing
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- This Company is Built to Monetize Today. Flexible for What Comes Next.
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.