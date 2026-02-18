Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 435.50 and last traded at GBX 440.17, with a volume of 413622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomsbury Publishing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 820.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 479.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions. It serves communities of interest in sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, arts and crafts, and popular science; and offers books for students of the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

