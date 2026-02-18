iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $41.1050, with a volume of 55302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $740.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 135,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 93,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,663.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 30/70 Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income and capital preservation.

