Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $334,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $383.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.95. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $414.28.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

