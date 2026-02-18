Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Stock Position Boosted by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 7.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $79.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

