Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC is Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 647.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

