SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Sold by Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $5,101,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $104,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $495.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $505.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.1786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

