CenterBook Partners LP Has $10.98 Million Position in Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,844 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 1.39% of Similarweb worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMWB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Similarweb by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 121,619 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth $125,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 277.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 117,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 86,612 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,006,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Similarweb by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $337.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.09. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMWB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

