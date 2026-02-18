Fiverr International’s (FVRR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of FVRR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,814,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,559. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $436.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Fiverr International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 20.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 19.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 468,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 188.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 526,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Fiverr International

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiverr International this week:

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.