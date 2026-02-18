Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Stock Price Up 13% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.19 and last traded at $205.92. 1,192,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,101,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.30.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $341,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 25,550.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

