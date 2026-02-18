Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Stock Price Up 13% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $206.19 and last traded at $205.92. 1,192,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,101,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.30.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.
About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
