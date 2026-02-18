Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 39,903 shares.The stock last traded at $31.7350 and had previously closed at $31.78.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.10.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

