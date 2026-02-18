CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 15,879 shares.The stock last traded at $69.6650 and had previously closed at $70.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CochLear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CochLear Price Performance

About CochLear

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

