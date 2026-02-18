CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 15,879 shares.The stock last traded at $69.6650 and had previously closed at $70.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CochLear from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CochLear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CochLear
CochLear Price Performance
About CochLear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CochLear
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
Receive News & Ratings for CochLear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CochLear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.