Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,199,324 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the January 15th total of 7,258,495 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Polaris from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $352,172.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,484.65. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,973 shares of company stock worth $3,678,715. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 31.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 557,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,079. Polaris has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.76%.

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

