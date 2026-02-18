Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:MCW traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,714,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,892. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Leonard Green & Partners to take MCW private for $7.00 per share (~$3.1B enterprise value) — the bid is near the market price and LGP already owns ~67% of shares, making the deal the main catalyst lifting the stock. Article Title

Leonard Green & Partners to take MCW private for $7.00 per share (~$3.1B enterprise value) — the bid is near the market price and LGP already owns ~67% of shares, making the deal the main catalyst lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Solid Q4 and FY results: Q4 net revenues +4% to $261.2M, full?year revenue >$1B for the first time, adjusted EBITDA up (Q4 +10%, FY +8%) and UWC memberships +7% (?2.3M members) — supports recurring revenue thesis and valuation support for the bid. Article Title

Solid Q4 and FY results: Q4 net revenues +4% to $261.2M, full?year revenue >$1B for the first time, adjusted EBITDA up (Q4 +10%, FY +8%) and UWC memberships +7% (?2.3M members) — supports recurring revenue thesis and valuation support for the bid. Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS slightly beat expectations ($0.11 vs. $0.10 consensus) while revenue was essentially flat to estimates — a modest beat that reduces near?term earnings concerns. Article Title

Q4 EPS slightly beat expectations ($0.11 vs. $0.10 consensus) while revenue was essentially flat to estimates — a modest beat that reduces near?term earnings concerns. Neutral Sentiment: The company canceled its earnings conference call and did not provide a 2026 outlook, citing the LGP transaction — this reduces near?term guidance clarity but is a common step during M&A processes. Article Title

The company canceled its earnings conference call and did not provide a 2026 outlook, citing the LGP transaction — this reduces near?term guidance clarity but is a common step during M&A processes. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law firms announced investigations into whether the deal provides a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were met — potential for litigation, delays or pressure on deal terms. Article Title Article Title

Multiple shareholder law firms announced investigations into whether the deal provides a fair price and whether fiduciary duties were met — potential for litigation, delays or pressure on deal terms. Negative Sentiment: Cash on the balance sheet fell materially (cash & cash equivalents $28.5M vs. $67.5M year?ago) — while operating cash flow is strong, lower liquidity could be a concern until the transaction closes. Article Title

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

