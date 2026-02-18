Standex International (NYSE:SXI) CEO David Dunbar Sells 15,000 Shares

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CEO David Dunbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.94, for a total transaction of $3,839,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,771,749.62. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SXI traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, reaching $253.91. The stock had a trading volume of 66,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.86. Standex International Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $270.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $221.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.22 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.

With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.

