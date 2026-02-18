Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.9625 and last traded at $10.9625. 688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group raised Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NHNKY

Nihon Kohden Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.