Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.20 and last traded at GBX 158.60. Approximately 13,543,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 23,163,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.80.

PAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 98.70.

