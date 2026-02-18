Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.2530. 3,213,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,474,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Key Tempus AI News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tempus AI news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,500. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 148,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,402.08. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 710,438 shares of company stock valued at $48,629,758 over the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,550,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Tempus AI by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 355,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 92,196 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

