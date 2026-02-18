Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 47,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 208,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANRO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alto Neuroscience from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alto Neuroscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 15.42 and a quick ratio of 15.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

