EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.29. 237,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,679,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms initiated buy/outperform ratings with high price targets (Baird $63, Goldman Sachs $51, Truist $43, Wells Fargo $41, Citizens JMP $42, Oppenheimer $39), signaling analyst conviction in growth and margin expansion potential. Analyst Coverage Roundup

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded EQPT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

