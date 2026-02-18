OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Announces Earnings Results

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.80 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.28%.The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.380-2.480 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from OGE Energy's conference call:

Reported strong 2025 results with consolidated EPS of $2.32 (electric company EPS $2.47), weather-normalized load up ~7% and customer growth near 1%, which management says reflects durable demand and affordability advantages.

Guidance and targets were raised: 2026 consolidated EPS midpoint of $2.43 (up ~7% vs. 2025 midpoint) and a long-term EPS growth target of 5%–7%, with management expecting to deliver in the top half of ranges through 2028.

Company is accelerating supply additions and large-load activity — ~1.3 GW of new generation being built, finalizing a 1 GW data-center contract (Customer X), and a draft IRP shows ~1.9 GW incremental capacity need by 2031 driven partly by SPP policy changes and RFPs for bridge and 2032 capacity.

SPP assigned OG&E a significant portion of the Seminole-to-Shreveport 765 kV line and other ITP projects — management estimates this could be on the order of ~20% of the current capital plan but timing, routing and final costs remain preliminary.

Financing posture strengthened: company completed a well-subscribed equity offering (and forward) covering equity needs through 2030, plans ~$300M utility debt in 2026 with no long-term holding-co debt, targets FFO/Debt ~17% and a 60%–70% dividend payout ratio.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OGE Energy by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,628,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 843.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 819,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,918,000 after buying an additional 732,641 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 305.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 405,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after buying an additional 367,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after buying an additional 364,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting OGE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting OGE Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

